In the recently released BBC documentary Death In Bollywood, Jiah Khan’s sister Karishma alleged Sajid Khan for se*ually harassing the actress who died of suicide in June 2013. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has also come forward to narrate something similar happened to her back in 2005.

Advertisement

She took to her Twitter account to confess the incident happened to her allegedly accusing Sajid of se*ual misconduct. In the tweet, she describes an incident which occurred in 2005 and accuses Sajid of harassing her.

Sherlyn Chopra tweeter, “When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his pen*s out of his pants and had asked me to feel it.”

She also added, “I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.”

Check out the tweet:

When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it.

I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.. https://t.co/2gnGSdEIrU — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) January 18, 2021 Advertisement

In BBC’s film, Jiah Sister Karishma said, “When she was asked by Sajid Khan to take her top off, she came home and cried. She told me that I have a contract if I leave they can sue me and slander my name, and if I stay I will be sexually harassed. So it’s a lose-lose situation. So she did the film.”

Before this, actress Mandana Karimi had also accused Sajid Khan in 2018. In a report published on India Today, she had said, “I was in talks for Sajid Khan’s Humshakals at the casting stage. My manager and I visited his office. After meeting producer Vashu Bhagnani, I was in a room with Sajid, when he said, ‘Lovely pictures but you need to remove your clothes. If I like what I see, you might get the part.”

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Unfiltered On Pathan With Shah Rukh Khan, The Intern Remake, Working With Prabhas & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube