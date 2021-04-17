Kartik Aaryan has been grabbing the headlines ever since the actor has been removed from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Now there has been speculations as to who will be replacing Kartik as the new main lead in Dharma Production’s film. Latest report reveals insight into possible star cast in the film.

Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production on Friday shared a note on Twitter to officially announce that Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will no longer star in the filmmaker’s upcoming “Dostana 2”. The announcement read, “Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence — we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon.”

Now Times Of India reports that the makers of the film are considering casting Rajkummar Rao or Vicky Kaushal for the role. Originally, Rajkummar Rao was the first choice for the role before Kartik was roped in for the project. The Raazi actor is also being considered for the role. The actor had recently recovered from COVID 19 and already has two major projects in his kitty including Mr Lele and The Immortal Ashwatthama.

If makers rope in Rajkummar Rao for Dostana 2, the film will mark his second collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. The two were seen in the recently released horror comedy film Roohi which had opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The film is also currently streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, if the makers cast Vicky Kaushal to replace Kartik Aaryan in the film, it will mark Janhvi’s first project with Vicky. Now fans are eagerly waiting for Dharma Production to announce the new cast.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s exit from Dostana 2 came as a disappointment for many of his fans. Netizens on Twitter started tweeting to claim that Kartik had been removed from the project because he is not an industry insider’s kid. Many even compared his position with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was allegedly a victim of nepotism and groupism.

Several netizens even hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker Karan Johar.

