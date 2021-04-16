Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global star and enigma to all of us. The more we know about the actress, the more we want to know. While we know the entire journey of hers from Miss World to Quantico, there’s one aspect of her life that is shrouded in mystery, it is her personal life.

The White Tiger actress once revealed a secret about her life and it became the talk of the town instantly. The actress, who was promoting her film Baywatch, attended the popular Hollywood chat show, Dirty Laundry, where she revealed that she still uses her ex-boyfriend’s hoodie jacket even after break up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she lives in the jacket and wears it during travelling a lot. Now the jacket is becoming more hers than her ex’s. She said, “Things get exchanged. But this one I really really loved because it kind of became mine. It stopped being him like after it stayed back in my house once and I just kind of wore it.”

When the host of the show asked her whether her boyfriend asked the jacket back, Priyanka replied, “He asked for it and I said no. I was like ‘no’. That’s what happens in a relationship. Sorry! And I don’t even think about it.” And when she was asked if she could still smell him, the Quantico actress said, “Oh God, I hope not. I only smell me.”

At that time her film Baywatch was released in theatres and has won several hearts all over. Even though the critics were harsh on the film, fans of the franchise thronged theatres to have a look at the film. Priyanka, however, was being referred to by the critics as the sole person who has done a fantastic job in the film.

