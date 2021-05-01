Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan have been great friends and brilliant actors of their time. And we cannot deny the fact that even their son’s Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, are two of the finest actors now. Well, we all have enjoyed their movies but imagine them creating their magic in the same film? It would be insane, right?

Advertisement

There might be a possibility that we may be able to witness the magic of Hrithik and Ranbir together, and it may be made possible by non-other than Rakesh.

Advertisement

It was Rishi Kapoor’s first death anniversary recently, and his dear friend Rakesh Roshan opened up about his desire to cast his son Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor in a film together. In an interview with Times of India, the ace director had visited Neetu Singh, Ranbir and Riddhima after the late actor’s demise.

Rakesh Roshan said, “Yes, my wife Pinkie and I did go. We met Neetu, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima. And we didn’t make the ambience gloomy. We were there for 2 to 3 hours, and we reminisced about Rishi Kapoor. I kept telling Ranbir my stories with Rishi when we were young. I can never forget the outstation family holidays we took- both Hrithik and Ranbir were with us; they were kids then. I wish to see Hrithik and Ranbir together in one film.”

Now, after this big statement, how could one let go of Rakesh without asking him about his plans of making a film with Ranbir and Hrithik? When asked as to why doesn’t he make a film with these two actors? He replied, “Well, I don’t have anything concrete to cast them immediately. For now, even the plans of Krrish 4 are on hold. Let COVID get over, and then we shall see.”

On the work front of Hrithik Roshan, the actor has Krrish 4 which is in the developmental stage. He was last seen in War which released in 2019 and was one of the biggest hits of the year. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanju in 2018. He has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Ventures Into Digital Space With ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, Launches Logo For Manikarnika Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube