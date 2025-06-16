Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 has performed well so far at the worldwide box office, reaffirming the strength of well-packaged commercial cinema. With a production budget of 225 crores and an additional 15 crores spent on prints and advertising, the film’s total cost stood at 240 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Yet, through a smart blend of box office performance and non-theatrical revenues, the film has secured profitability, marking another feather in the cap of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Housefull 5 recovers a significant amount through pre-release deals

Housefull 5 had already recovered a substantial 175 crores through pre-release non-theatrical deals. Have a look at it below:

90 crores from its OTT rights

from its OTT rights 55 crores from satellite rights

from satellite rights 30 crores from music rights

Enters the profit zone with its box office run!

This left the film with 65 crores to recover from its theatrical run. With a worldwide gross already crossing 240 crores in 10 days — comfortably above the breakeven mark of 150 crores required for profitability — Housefull 5 has not just covered costs but delivered healthy returns for its makers.

Cruising towards the 300 crore mark!

The Akshay Kumar-led magnum opus sustained momentum, especially across mass belts and family audiences, positioning it strongly for a 300 crore worldwide mark — a benchmark that would make it the first Housefull film to cross the mark.

Produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 blends madcap comedy with scale and star power, striking gold where it matters most: at the ticket windows.

As it continues its run, Housefull 5 stands as a reminder that franchise entertainment, when done right, remains a reliable bet in the Indian film business.

