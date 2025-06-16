Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 has performed well so far at the worldwide box office, reaffirming the strength of well-packaged commercial cinema. With a production budget of 225 crores and an additional 15 crores spent on prints and advertising, the film’s total cost stood at 240 crores. Keep reading for a detailed report!
Yet, through a smart blend of box office performance and non-theatrical revenues, the film has secured profitability, marking another feather in the cap of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
Housefull 5 recovers a significant amount through pre-release deals
Housefull 5 had already recovered a substantial 175 crores through pre-release non-theatrical deals. Have a look at it below:
- 90 crores from its OTT rights
- 55 crores from satellite rights
- 30 crores from music rights
Enters the profit zone with its box office run!
This left the film with 65 crores to recover from its theatrical run. With a worldwide gross already crossing 240 crores in 10 days — comfortably above the breakeven mark of 150 crores required for profitability — Housefull 5 has not just covered costs but delivered healthy returns for its makers.
Cruising towards the 300 crore mark!
The Akshay Kumar-led magnum opus sustained momentum, especially across mass belts and family audiences, positioning it strongly for a 300 crore worldwide mark — a benchmark that would make it the first Housefull film to cross the mark.
Produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 blends madcap comedy with scale and star power, striking gold where it matters most: at the ticket windows.
As it continues its run, Housefull 5 stands as a reminder that franchise entertainment, when done right, remains a reliable bet in the Indian film business.
