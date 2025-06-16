Aamir Khan is all set to make a big comeback with his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is releasing on June 20, and fans are already excited. It is reported to be the spiritual sequel to Aamir’s beloved film Taare Zameen Par. The trailer and music have already won people over, and now the first review is in—and it’s glowing.

Rajat Sharma Loved the Film

In the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Aamir Khan appeared as a guest, and that’s when veteran journalist Rajat Sharma revealed he had already watched the film. Sharing his thoughts, on India TV Aap Ki Adalat, “Amir, ye film maine dekhi hai, waqai mein ek kamaal ki film hai. Bahut interesting tarike se aapne ek bada message diya hai. Jo acting aapne ki hai wo to waqai mein lajawaab hai, behtareen hai. Main to har darshak se kahunga ki is film ko zaroor dekhne jayein (Aamir, I’ve seen this film, and truly, it’s a wonderful movie. You’ve conveyed a powerful message in a very interesting way. Your performance is truly outstanding and excellent. I would urge every viewer to definitely go and watch this film).”

He also appreciated how the film talks about neurodivergent kids and added, “kyunki is film mein aapne jis tarah se iss subject ko khola aur usmein ek jagah aap kehte hain ki ‘Hum in bachchon ko buddhi se kamzor samajhte hain, lekin ye humse zyada tez hain.’ Hum inhein sikhana chahte hain lekin inhone humein bahut kuch sikhaya hai (Because the way you’ve opened up this subject in the film is truly remarkable—and at one point, you say, “We consider these children to be mentally weak, but they are actually sharper than us.” We try to teach them, but in reality, they’ve taught us so much).”

Check out the trailer of Sitaare Zameen Par below:

Aamir was visibly moved and thanked the senior journalist for his kind words. He added, “Ye mere liye Taare Zameen Par ka doosra part hai. Uss film mein ek teacher ne student ki madad ki thi, is film mein student teacher ko sahi raasta dikhate hain ki achha insaan banna kya hota hai. Aur haste-haste ye film kab guzar jaati hai, pata hi nahi chalta (For me, this feels like the second part of Taare Zameen Par. In that film, a teacher helped a student, while in this one, it’s the student who shows the teacher what it truly means to be a good human being. And the way the film flows with such lightness and joy, you don’t even realize when it comes to an end).”

A Slice-Of-Life Film With A Strong Message

Sitaare Zameen Par follows the journey of a basketball coach who trains a group of neurodivergent adults for community service. The plot follows learning, acceptance, and emotional development. Here, Aamir’s character grows through his encounters with the students, reversing the traditional teacher-student trajectory.

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par has already registered on people’s minds with its powerful trailer and emotive songs. The pre-release feedback suggests that Sitaare Zameen Par will make a lasting impact on people.

