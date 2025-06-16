Housefull 5 performed well during the second weekend, posting a healthy sum at the Indian box office. On Saturday, it comfortably crossed the 150 crore mark, and yesterday, it didn’t see the effect of the Sunday curse, and the collection witnessed an upward trend. As a result, the film has managed to go past the 160 crore mark and surpass Akshay Kumar’s 2019 hit, Kesari. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

Performed well during the second weekend

The Bollywood comedy thriller ended its opening week on a decent note and started its second weekend by maintaining a steady pace. On the second Friday, it earned 6.60 crores, after earning 7.50 crores on Thursday. The film hit the double digits on the second Saturday by earning 10.21 crores. Again yesterday, on the second Sunday, it displayed a jump and scored 12.30 crores. So, during the second weekend, it raked in a healthy total of 29.11 crores.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

Overall, Housefull 5 amassed a sum of 162.69 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days. Including taxes, its gross collection stands at 191.97 crores. Considering the negativity around the film, it’s a good total, but the job isn’t done yet, as there’s still a long way to go. The first target of the film should be hitting the 200 crore mark, which is likely to be achieved in the next few days.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 24.35 crores

Day 2 – 32.38 crores

Day 3 – 35.10 crores

Day 4 – 13.15 crores

Day 5 – 11.70 crores

Day 6 – 9.40 crores

Day 7 – 7.50 crores

Day 8 – 6.60 crores

Day 9 – 10.21 crores

Day 10 – 12.30 crores

Total – 162.69 crores

Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grosser

With 162.69 crores in the kitty, Housefull 5 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Kesari (153 crores) to become Akshay Kumar’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time. In the next few days, it will surpass 2.0 (Hindi), which earned 188 crores in India.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Housefull 5 – 162.69 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

