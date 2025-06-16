Materialists, directed by Celine Song, debuts at #3 in the box office chart in North America despite outpacing Lilo & Stitch on Friday. It has landed on the safer side with its debut weekend gross and has also scored one of the biggest openings for the A24 studio. Keep scrolling for more.

It has received a B—on CinemaScore, and the word-of-mouth for the film is mixed. Therefore, it might face some hindrances in its theatrical run. The stars, however, are being lauded for their performances, which will help boost its finances in the long run.

Materialists’ opening weekend collection at the North American box office

Based on the industry’s data, Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans‘ film Materialists collected a solid $12 million on its three-day opening weekend. It is commendable since the film has fewer theaters than How to Train Your Dragon, which was released on the same day. The rom-com drama also faces multiple tentpole movies at the box office in North America.

3rd biggest opening weekend among A24 releases ever!

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Pedro Pascal’s film has registered the third-biggest debut of all time for A24 movies, only behind Hereditary and Civil War.

Civil War – $25.5 million Hereditary – $13.6 million Materialists – $12 million

Worldwide opening weekend update

Materialists collected $3.5 million on its 5-day opening in just 11 places overseas, including $1.5 million in Australia alone. Therefore, the film’s overseas opening weekend, allied with its $12 million domestic debut, resulted in a global opening of $15.5 million.

A young, ambitious New York City matchmaker is torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex. It is a love triangle between the three leads. Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans starrer Materialists was released in the theaters on June 13, and the critics have highly lauded it.

