Salman Khan’s latest offering Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is all set to have a multi-format release this Eid. The film’s recent trailer launch (April 22) was received with great fanfare clocking in an excess of 65 million+ views across all platforms. Critics and fans lauded it for being an out-and-out entertainer. With the first song Seeti Maar is now out, the excitement amongst fans has further increased! The trailer and song have given fans a reason to celebrate and all are counting the days till its Eid premiere i.e. May 13th.

Advertisement

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first-ever big-scale entertainer from India to have a multi-format release. The film will be released in theatres in over 40 countries; on ZEE5 with ZEE Studios’ pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex which rests on India’s leading OTT ZEE5, and also on all leading DTH operators i.e. Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Advertisement

ZEEPlex offers you the convenience of booking and watching the first-day first show of blockbusters from the comfort of your homes making movie dates with family fun and delightful. The film will be available on ZeePlex at an attractive price point of only Rs. 249/- to watch their favourite superstar’s most awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Bookings on all platforms will open soon.

Alongside Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

Here is how you can watch the film on ZEE5 and via DTH operators:

Must Read: Rajkummar Rao Is Charging As Much As 15 Crores For Netflix’s Monica, Oh My Darling?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube