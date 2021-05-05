Since The Avengers released in 2012, Marvel has managed to deliver the most successful on-screen superhero team-up in history. The film was a box office success and comic book fans loved the story. While the movie heavily relied on CGI, there’s at least one very authentic element in the film. Scroll down to find out.

After the film was released, we’ve seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe expand with new movies that featured Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and the Guardians of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt and others).

However, The Avengers seems to be still fascinating among fans who still revist the film, and an intensive battle scene will always be fan favourite. Interestingly, 25 members of the Ohio-based 391st Military Police Battalion were used as extras while filmming the scene.

As per a report published at the official website of the United States Army, Army.mil, soldiers who fall under the Fort Meade, Md.-based 200th Military Police Command, spent a week shooting for the Avengers’ battle scene in order to give more realism to the movie role of the military police.

Lt. Col. John Clearwater, deputy director for OCPA-LA, said, “The combat scenes had great realism. It’s a tribute to the U.S. Army Reserves and the veteran 391st MP Battalion. They rocked the streets of Cleveland with their 50-caliber machine guns and Mark-19’s. The film crew was blown away by their firepower and teamwork.”

The report also stated that Staff Sgt. Michael T. Landis felt the director using actual Soldiers in an Avengers’ movie is a winning experience for everyone involved. He also said, “It’s easy for us to make on-the-spot corrections to tactics and uniforms. The director actually took our recommendation on one scene and let us all engage the enemy as opposed to only the gunners in the trucks engaging.”

