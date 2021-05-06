What if I tell you last evening came in with a boarding pass to Westeros? Yes, you read that right and if you are confused her what that is. The makers of House Of The Dragon, a prequel series to Game Of Thrones, have shared the first look photos of multiple characters and the Targaryens are back to rule the Westeros. The photos have already gone viral and you have to grab them before it’s too late.

For the unversed, HBO is now making a show set 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones. The show stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint. The makers have now shared three first look pictures from the show. A few days ago some BTS footage had gone viral and turns out it was for this. Read on to know everything and also catch the pictures below.

The new pictures from House Of The Dragon feature the lead characters of the show. Matt Smith as Prince Daemon with Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra. The picture has the two looking at each other. The second picture has Harry Potter star Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower with Olivia Cooke as Allicent Hightower. The third and the most powerful picture of all has Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka the Sea Snake. He alone in a picture elevate the gory and looks intriguing.

Catch the pictures of Father and daughter, uncle and niece and the Sea Snake from House Of The Dragon below:

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen & Prince Daemon Targaryen. #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uK0FigUbhq — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, House Of The Dragon first images have caught the frenzy of the fans who are now excited for the show. The immaculate costumes and attention to detail are being hailed by all. But never the less, the doom of Game Of Thrones last season’s failure still haunts the spin-off and fans demand a successful fate this time. A user wrote, “Yes, I’m a bit hyped for House of the Dragon (Game of Thrones spin-off) based on this look for Corlys Velaryon alone. I’m still skeptical but if the writing is smart enough, this show could singlehandedly save the franchise. It’s a tough story to adapt, though, so time will tell.”

Another wrote, “I’m hyped for House of the Dragon, why does everyone have to hate when the people responsible for the murder of GOT aren’t even involved?”

Below are a few reactions:

Yes, I’m a bit hyped for House of the Dragon (Game of Thrones spin-off) based on this look for Corlys Velaryon alone. I’m still skeptical but if the writing is smart enough, this show could singlehandedly save the franchise. It’s a tough story to adapt, though, so time will tell. pic.twitter.com/2IUgSDIP5g — Critical Rants (@Critical_Rants) May 5, 2021

I'm hyped for House of the Dragon, why does everyone have to hate when the people responsible for the murder of GOT aren't even involved? — Chris Beck (@MrBeckPlease) May 6, 2021

Yooooo House of the Dragon 😭 I can't waittt, after listening to the story of the Targaryen civil war I wonder how they'll pull off so much CGI with so much dragons nskdks pic.twitter.com/obq3Hye3eQ — ᴱᵈ (@_adrianblanco) May 6, 2021

I wanna act classy and say i wont watch house of the dragon but cmon these are the ORIGINAL dragons ofc i'll be there and its not produced by the thrash duo this time lol — dilara (@blondpisces) May 6, 2021

I wanna star as one of the main characters on House of the Dragon too gotdammit pic.twitter.com/n2oeBUFWzt — Bree (@breyana_simone) May 6, 2021

How much did you like House Of The Dragon first looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

