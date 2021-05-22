BTS released their latest single, Butter, yesterday, and it’s already setting records. While the ARMY (their fans) is excited to see them perform at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, it seems like they are as eager to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schimmer return as their much-loved characters in the reunion special of FRIENDS.

During the promotions of their new single Butter, BTS members teased their appearance in the reunion special of FRIENDS. They even spoke about whether or not they met the cast as well as who is their favourite character. Read it all below.

The ARMY is well aware that RM, aka Kim Namjoon, is a huge fan of FRIENDS. In fact, they will also know that he credits the iconic sitcom in aiding him while learning English. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the BTS member said, “That’s so true, Ross, Chandler, Monica they were my English teachers actually from the States.”

Talking about their appearance in the reunion special of the much-loved sitcom, this BTS singer added, “I’m so excited about this, and for me it almost feels like a dream to be part of such a, it’s a legend, right? So now I feel like I actually became friends with the Friends.”

When asked if they got a chance to meet the cast of the HBO hit, RM said they hadn’t, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The BTS member, though, added, “but maybe someday.”

Talking about their favourite FRIENDS characters, RM said his favourite character was Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing before adding, “Actually, it’s really hard to pick one.” Suga then chimed in, saying, “For me, Monica (Courteney Cox).”

After reading this, we are super excited for May 27 as the reunion special will premiere,

