Suhana Khan Dazzles in The Archies Trailer, Unveiling a Stellar Bollywood Debut in Zoya Akhtar's Directorial Spectacle

The much-anticipated trailer for The Archies was unveiled earlier today, sparking a frenzy of excitement among movie enthusiasts. With promises of a blockbuster debut of newcomers, this Zoya Akhtar directorial is gearing up to make waves in the industry this year. While all the actors have been greatly appreciated, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. And if one were to go by her stellar screen presence in the trailer, definitely a star is born!

As audiences catch a glimpse of Ms Khan’s on-screen charisma, it’s evident that Suhana is poised for a remarkable debut in the world of Bollywood. Audiences are finding it hard to take their eyes off her as she commands the screen with confidence.

With such a promising start, Suhana Khan is undoubtedly a newcomer to watch out for. The Archies is set to mark not only a significant cinematic release but also the arrival of a new star on the Bollywood horizon.

Zoya Akhtar‘s The Archies is a musical comedy film based on the American comic book of the same name. It stars Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, and Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, alongside others.

In case you haven’t seen the trailer yet, check it out here:

The Archies is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 7.

