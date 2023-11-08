Daniel Craig is among the highest-paid actors in the world, with a whopping net worth. He nailed his stint as James Bond in the five-installment series and set such a benchmark that the producers are having a hard time casting another actor as 007. While every movie the actor signs becomes an anticipated one for his fans, there was a time when the actor could not make ends meet and even had to sleep on park benches.

Craig has been in the industry for decades. He started off his acting career when he was just a teenager by doing theatre. He then went on to do some minor roles on television in the UK. Some of his earliest roles came in Boon, Covington Cross, and Zorro. While these shows helped him earn a bit, his life was still filled with challenges.

In 1996, the actor landed a role in the mini-series Our Friends in the North, which came as a breakthrough for him. Another role for which his performance was lauded was in Love is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon. However, movies like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and The Mother helped Daniel Craig shape his career.

In 2006, Craig became the seventh actor to take forward the legacy of the British spy James Bond, after Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. He nailed the role with the very first instalment, Casino Royale, and continued to impress the audience with his impeccable skills.

By the end of the film franchise with No Time To Die, the actor allegedly received a check of $25 million. Moreover, he was reportedly paid a whopping $100 million by Netflix for two Knives Out sequels. Today, there is nothing the actor cannot do or own, but there was a time when passing every day was as difficult as it could be for him. For the unversed, Daniel Craig also starred in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

As per a report by Business Insider, the Knives Out fame Daniel Craig was a struggling actor, and he had to do gig after gig to earn a living. When he could not do so, the actor slept on park benches in London as he waited for a more significant break. The actor was patient enough and worked hard to achieve his goals.

His life story, filled with challenges, is an inspiring one for all struggling actors.

