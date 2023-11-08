Before ‘The Marvels’ releases, the early reactions are pouring in and surfacing all over social media platforms. While a lot of them have been praising the star cast (including Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and others in pivotal roles), a few blasted those reviews as being paid ones. Scroll ahead to find out what the media has to say about it.

Nia DaCosta’s directorial The Marvels is the sequel to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. This film will also introduce an Asian character, Prince Yan, played by Park Seo Joon (a South Korean actor), which is also boosting excitement among the fans to see how the Korean and Hollywood world is gelling up together.

In the film, Brie Larson is reprising her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani will be seen playing herself as Ms Marvel from her webseries, and Teyonah will be playing the tough and challenging Monica Rambeau, whom we have seen in WandaVision earlier. When the three will join forces for the Captain Marvel sequel, what magic is going to happen?

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 was an emotional rollercoaster for every Marvel fan. James Gunn’s directorial even stood out among all of the latest releases with its outstanding performances and financial success. But before that, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or (Disney+’s) Secret Invasion couldn’t make a mark in our hearts or at the box office. Will ‘The Marvels’ be able to put MCU’s glory back in its form?

Now, before the release, the early reactions for The Marvels have been pouring in, and the critics are saying it’s one of the best for sure. One wrote, “Happy to report #themarvels is a blast. It’s fun, funny & the cast is so good together. Is it one of the best Marvel movies? No. But I had a smile on my face a lot. Definitely worth seeing in a movie theater. Also the after the credits scene is. Excited for what’s next.”

Another one commented, “#TheMarvels It’s not a colossal blockbuster, but it keeps you entertained through its duration and pacing. Iman Vellani was born to play #KamalaKhan! The villain won’t be remembered, but the post-credits scene will unquestionably steal the show.”

The third review read, “It’s no secret I adore Captain Marvel and WandaVision, so #TheMarvels is something I knew I’d have fun with. Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani’s chemistry made this one for me — they had superb comedic timing together but also beautifully worked in the touching scenes.”

Another social media critic wrote, “#THEMARVELS is the most fun Iv had in a MCU film since Guardians. The chemistry between the 3 leads is the best Marvel has had with massive implications for the whole Marvel Universe. Don’t let the internet lie to you, this was a home run.”

Some more reviews found on X:

Okay. Honest opinion time: #TheMarvels is a great movie. You don’t even notice that it’s only 105 minutes long. Nia did an amazing job.

The fight scenes are literally out of this world. Choreography on point!!

#TheMarvels is an absolute BLAST!! Nia DaCosta knocked it out of the park; Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & Iman Vellani are fantastic, their characters' dynamic is genuinely so delightful & heartwarming. The movie is everything Marvel does best!! Full review tomorrow on @screenrant pic.twitter.com/GUi9Q8S8pl — molly freeman (@mollyrockit) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is absolutely bonkers. It’s the MCU on steroids, with genuine humor throughout, and feels a lot grander in scale (which is saying something with these movies). Iman Vellani absolutely steals the show, as easily the most memorable hero in the entire series pic.twitter.com/AYmAlkjQwK — THE T'Challa Stan (@TChalla_1966) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is so much fun, action-packed goodness, but genuinely hilarious and exciting to watch from start to finish. I love my girls so much and seeing them fight all three together truly is so special. Higher, further, faster baby! pic.twitter.com/epEroO2ClU — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 8, 2023

Well, are you excited to watch The Marvels now that the positive responses are surfacing all over?

