The Marvels’ First Social Media Reactions Are Out & It’s A ‘Blast’! Here’s What The Critics Say!(Photo Credit –Imdb)

Before ‘The Marvels’ releases, the early reactions are pouring in and surfacing all over social media platforms. While a lot of them have been praising the star cast (including Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, and others in pivotal roles), a few blasted those reviews as being paid ones. Scroll ahead to find out what the media has to say about it.

Nia DaCosta’s directorial The Marvels is the sequel to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. This film will also introduce an Asian character, Prince Yan, played by Park Seo Joon (a South Korean actor), which is also boosting excitement among the fans to see how the Korean and Hollywood world is gelling up together.

In the film, Brie Larson is reprising her role as Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani will be seen playing herself as Ms Marvel from her webseries, and Teyonah will be playing the tough and challenging Monica Rambeau, whom we have seen in WandaVision earlier. When the three will join forces for the Captain Marvel sequel, what magic is going to happen?

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 was an emotional rollercoaster for every Marvel fan. James Gunn’s directorial even stood out among all of the latest releases with its outstanding performances and financial success. But before that, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or (Disney+’s) Secret Invasion couldn’t make a mark in our hearts or at the box office. Will ‘The Marvels’ be able to put MCU’s glory back in its form?

Now, before the release, the early reactions for The Marvels have been pouring in, and the critics are saying it’s one of the best for sure. One wrote, “Happy to report #themarvels is a blast. It’s fun, funny & the cast is so good together. Is it one of the best Marvel movies? No. But I had a smile on my face a lot. Definitely worth seeing in a movie theater. Also the after the credits scene is. Excited for what’s next.”

Another one commented, “#TheMarvels It’s not a colossal blockbuster, but it keeps you entertained through its duration and pacing. Iman Vellani was born to play #KamalaKhan! The villain won’t be remembered, but the post-credits scene will unquestionably steal the show.”

The third review read, “It’s no secret I adore Captain Marvel and WandaVision, so #TheMarvels is something I knew I’d have fun with. Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani’s chemistry made this one for me — they had superb comedic timing together but also beautifully worked in the touching scenes.”

Another social media critic wrote, “#THEMARVELS is the most fun Iv had in a MCU film since Guardians. The chemistry between the 3 leads is the best Marvel has had with massive implications for the whole Marvel Universe. Don’t let the internet lie to you, this was a home run.”

Some more reviews found on X:

Well, are you excited to watch The Marvels now that the positive responses are surfacing all over?

