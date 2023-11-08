It is that time of the year again when netizens get to know who receives the title of People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. Every year, the magazine assigns the title to different celebrities, keeping in mind their popularity, thoughts, beliefs, looks, and everything else. Every year, the title is followed by discussions about the celebrity’s life, and the magazine also offers some hot snapshots of him. As Patrick Dempsey has been announced the Sexiest Man Alive of 2023, here’s a look back at the previous ten celebs who were given the title.

From Chris Hemsworth to David Beckham, from every field, men are awarded the title. Several celebrities from the music industry have also received it. With some celebs, you will have to agree that they deserved the title long before.

Chris Evans (2022)

American heartthrob Chris Evans has been in the industry for a long time now. The actor is known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While his professional career is thriving, he likes to keep his personal life to himself. Well, we do not know why the magazine waited for years to award him the title.

Paul Rudd (2021)

It is safe to say that Paul Rudd is not aging. From the time we cherished watching him play Phoebe’s love interest Mike on Friends to his latest Marvel gig Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the actor still looks the same. He rightfully deserved the title.

Michael B Jordan (2020)

Hotness was overloaded on the magazine’s cover as it saw ever-so-handsome Michael B Jordan. The Creed star is among the most eligible bachelors in the industry and many female celebrities have openly admitted to crushing on him.

John Legend (2019)

American singer, songwriter, and record producer John Legend received the title of Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. Apart from being a highly successful artist, John is also a family man. His family, with his wife, Chrissy Teigen, never fails to win hearts with their togetherness.

Idris Elba (2018)

Idris Elba, who enjoys a picturesque acting career, enjoys a fan base of millions. After witnessing his tremendous success in the industry, fans were also rooting for Elba to play the next James Bond, but he is not much into it. The actor was announced the Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, and we agree with the decision.

Blake Shelton (2017)

Gwen Stefani is a lucky woman that her husband, Blake Shelton, is a multi-talented man. Apart from being a country singer and a television personality, he also holds the title of Sexiest Man Alive 2017. However, this did not fit well with netizens, as the title received some backlash.

Dwayne Johnson (2016)

After conquering the wrestling world, Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is also ruling the acting industry. He is among the highest-paid stars in Hollywood and also the most followed stars. The Black Adam star received the title in 2016, and since then, he has revealed that he has never given it up.

David Beckham (2015)

David Beckham’s Sexiest Man Alive title was cherished across the globe in 2015. Beckham is among the most handsome and good-looking soccer players in the world, and there is certainly no doubt about that.

Chris Hemsworth (2014)

The MCU star and Australian heartthrob was awarded the title in 2014. After his many years of work in the industry, he is now globally recognized for playing Thor in the MCU. Chris Hemsworth is now among the most popular Hollywood stars.

Adam Levine (2013)

The Maroon 5 frontman was awarded the title in 2013. With his alluring looks and toned body, Levine has made millions fall in love with him. When People announced he was the Sexiest Man Alive in 2013, it was a surreal moment for the singer.

