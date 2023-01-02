Harry Styles, who started his career as a singer in a boy band named One Direction, later became a sensational solo pop singer, is now trying his hands at acting and flourishing quite well. One of the latest Marvel releases was Eternals, where the director Chloe Zhao teased the second installment of the franchise by introducing Harry Styles as a character. Now, another Marvel actor Iman Vellani opened up about her thoughts on the singer joining MCU. Scroll below to get the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Harry debuted in acting with the film Dunkirk. A while back, he was making quite a headline for his role in the movies, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. His cameo in the after-credits of Eternals also made quite a noise.

Even though there’s no surety when Eros (played by Harry Styles in Eternals) will return on the screen, however, his cameo proved his star power. Harry Styles’ inclusion in Marvel created some effect on the younger generation of the MCU. Just like that, Ms. Marvel fame Iman Vellani opened up about that and shared her opinion.

In an interview with AP Entertainment, Iman Vellani revealed that she hopes Marvel do something about the character Eros rather than just introducing it for the sake of the story otherwise, it would be a ‘chaos’. She said, “Ohhh, I feel so weird about it! I don’t know. It’s strange. I wonder, I really wonder if they’re gonna go ahead and do something with the character, or if they just teased it for the sake of it. Because I know Chloe Zhao is a big Harry Styles fan. But then you have all of the Harry Styles fandom in the MCU fandom, how chaotic would that be?”

Well, for now, Eternals has still time to go into production, on the other hand, Ms. Marvel Iman Vellani will return in the movie Captain Marvel 2. What are your thoughts about introducing Harry Styles in Marvel? Let us know in the comments!

