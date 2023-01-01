Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the news for quite some time now thanks to his linkup and breakup reports. While recent reports suggested that the Hollywood superstar is now dating a 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas, we have now come across a couple of pictures of the new rumoured love birds spending quality time together.

As per a recent report, Leo spent New Year’s Eve on a yacht with Victoria and a few friends – including Drake and Tobey Maguire. Scroll below to know more about this outing and to check out some pictures from it.

As per a recent DailyMail report, Leonardo DiCaprio has been enjoying Victoria Lamas’ company over the holidays and was captured spending New Year’s Eve together. You read that right, after being seen together three times last week – following reports that he and Gigi Hadid aren’t in any romantic relationship, Leo and Victoria were seen in each other’s company on a yacht in St. Barts.

As reported by the site, Leonardo DiCaprio kept a low profile in a grey and white baseball cap and a white T-shirt while Victoria Lamas opted for a stripped bandeau, white pants and a coloured-printed open blouse. The Titanic actor – who was seen parting with his new flame, was also snapped enjoying a light snack with her by his side. Check out the pictures here:

Yesterday (Dec. 31st) #LeonardoDiCaprio was seen spending part of NYE on Swiss Pharma Billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli’s yacht in St. Bart’s with #TobeyMaguire & Joe Nahmad. #Drake also stopped by the yacht at one point. Go here, for more!: https://t.co/RA006Zsy9b pic.twitter.com/A8lxpCPRRD — Daily Leo DiCaprio (@dailyleodicapri) January 1, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, and Victoria Lomas, 23, on a New Year's yacht with Tobey Maguire and Drake https://t.co/eB6lQuuJDi — Mega Bounce Nation (@bouncenationke) January 1, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, gets close to his latest squeeze Victoria Lomas, 23, on a New Year's party yacht https://t.co/jlqmeGoxRT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 1, 2023

According to the site, Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas were accompanied by a group of friends on the boat – including Tobey Maguire – who was seen with Leo at his Christmas party and Drake. Both the Spider-Man actor and the singer were also seen sporting comfortable clothes as they spent New Year’s Eve on the yacht.

