Zoya Akhtar is a magician at work, getting better in her tricks, and her latest offering, The Archies, is the best she has to offer. Guess what is the best part of a magician? You very well know it is a trick, but still, you are too overwhelmed and too mesmerized to spot the trick that fooled you, the moment that used your ‘not-so-attentive’ behavior to their winning moment. And let us give all the credit to Zoya for making it all happen with The Archies trailer.

The film stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor in the lead, along with a bunch of newcomers, and while the trailer shows very little of the supporting cast, it still qualifies as a perfect tease to generate intrigue. Interestingly, when Zoya Akhtar offered the first look and glimpses, it was much criticized.

But if ‘Don’t Judge A Book By Its Cover’ could ever be put to any more use, it should be for this Zoya Akhtar film releasing on Netflix on December 7. The Archies trailer justifies a lot of queries, issues, and criticism the film has faced to date. As soon as the trailer opens with the first dialogue, you again want to troll the weird accent for the opening scene, but phew, she justifies this weird 10 seconds in the remaining 2 minutes and 50 seconds of the trailer left.

While you struggle and are not ready to enter this weird Anglo-Indian world created in The Archies, Zoya Akhtar’s magical prowess grabs you forcefully, and suddenly, you are synched with the 3-minute-long trailer. Talking about the acting prowess of the much-awaited debutants – Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, guess who shines?

Well, call it Sridevi’s genes or Khushi Kapoor’s confidence, but she, despite not resonating with the innocent mood of Betty Cooper, shines in this trailer, overshadowing Suhana and Agastya. While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s princess struggle clearly while maintaining the royal ‘elitist’ charm in her Veronica act, it is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda who seems to be the weakest link of all. However, it might be too early to judge this bunch of youngsters. But we surely have our eyes on Khushi Kapoor as we look forward to the film.

Coming to the best part of the trailer, it is certainly Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ankur Tewari, The Islanders & DOT who have come together to bring a refreshing High School Musical meets Rock On vibe put perfectly to the table, and this musical offering is surely gonna surprise. We are already intrigued with Javed Akhtar, Ankur Tewari, and DOT picking up their inks to weave hard-hitting yet heart-hitting lyrics.

The Archies is based on the famous comic book and the adventures of a teenage gang who is 17. The film stars Aditi Dot playing Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda playing Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor playing Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle & Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

While this trailer definitely seems to be a winner, we still wait for the film to decide if we fall for the magic trick or if it fails. The Archies releases on Netflix on December 7. Check out the trailer here.

