After winning at the box office with his last two releases – Pathaan and Dunki – Shah Rukh Khan ended 2023 with Dunki. While Siddharth Anand and Atlee directorial broke many box office records, Rajkumar Hirani’s film received mixed responses from critics and audiences at the box office. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others in pivotal roles, the film enjoyed a decent run at the international and domestic box office. However, the film is now making headlines for its nomination at the Oscars.

For those who don’t know, the film is based on the life of people who take an illegal route to move to foreign countries for a better life. As it is called ‘Donkey Route’ and ‘Donkey’ is called ‘Dunki’ in Punjabi, the film has been titled ‘Dunki’. Now, here’s an interesting piece of news for all those who loved the SRK starrer.

According to the latest media report in Box Office Worldwide, Dunki is all set to be submitted for nominations at the 96th Academy Awards. Yes, you heard that right! Reportedly, the makers of the film are planning to submit it for Oscars 2024. While there’s been no official announcement on the same, it could be Shah Rukh Khan’s third official nomination at the prestigious award show. Shah Rukh Khan’s two films have already made it to the Academy Awards earlier.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer Swades was submitted for the prestigious awards nomination in 2004, and later, in 2005, SRK’s Paheli went for an Oscar nomination. But will Dunki get felicitated at the prestigious award show? Only time will tell.

After releasing on the bigger screens on December 21, 2023, Dunki faced a box office clash with Prabhas starrer Salaar. Both films received a mixed response from audiences and critics at the box office.

Recently, we reported that Dunki earned Rs 447.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 19 days, surpassing the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which earned Rs 430.24 crore.

Meanwhile, Koimoi watched, reviewed, and rated Dunki with 2 stars and said that this isn’t something fans expected after waiting for so long.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Dunki being submitted to the Oscars for nominations? Do let us know.

