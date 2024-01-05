For those making you believe how amazing Prabhas’ Salaar has done today, it’s just their last attempt to say you so because it’s already in the final leg, and now it hasn’t performed any better today. It stayed stable at a similar level & that shouldn’t really be any achievement after such a humongous start.

This is the loose change that the film is carrying to stay alive for a few more days before eight films across all the industries will grab back a huge chunk of screens from Salaar as well as Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Films like Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh Daggubati & Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Saindhav, Ravi Teja’s Eagle, Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan, Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Naa Saami Ranga, Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Sivakartikeyan’s Ayalaan & Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas will release around Sankranthi 2024.

As per early trends, Prabhas Salaar has dipped a little, staying stable at the lower level by collecting in the range of 4.50-5 crores (all languages). Hindi should be around 2.75 crores* on its day 14. All India, all languages total should be about 378-379 crores, and Hindi total will land in the range of 137-137.50 crores.

Third highest-grossing film (Hindi version) of Prabhas!

With this, Prashanth Neel’s actioner has surpassed the Hindi collections of a film Prabhas would want to erase from his filmography; no, we aren’t talking about Saaho or Radhe Shyam; it’s Adipurush. Om Raut’s film’s 136 crores have been crossed, making this Prabhas’ third highest grossing film (Hindi version) post-Baahubali & Saaho.

Next target: Dangal

In the domestic market, the Prabhas starrer has crossed the lifetime collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (342 crores net) and Rajinikanth’s Jailer (345 crores net). The next target is to beat Dangal (387.39 crores net) as it will make Salaar the 10th highest net grosser of all-time at the Indian box office. Before wrapping up the theatrical run, the film will surpass 2.0 (408 crores net) and Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores net).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Animal Box Office Collection (Overseas): Ranbir Kapoor Is A Charged-Up Beast In 2024, Crossing $7 M Mark In Canada After Ruining Shah Rukh Khan’s Twin-Blockbusters!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News