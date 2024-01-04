Released on Thursday, Dunki has now completed two weeks at the box office. In the process, it has achieved another milestone, that of being Shah Rukh Khan’s fourth biggest grosser ever after Jawan, Pathaan, and Chennai Express.

The film that it has managed to surpass is Happy New Year, which has collected 205 crores in its lifetime. Currently, the film stands at 206.08 crore* after it managed another 3.50 crore* day.

The collections are reasonably stable now, which means it should manage yet another day of over 3 crores today. That would be satisfactory indeed because the film could well have seen a bigger drop, but if over 3 crores come in today and tomorrow, then one can well Expect a good enough jump on Saturday and Sunday.

There is practically no film releasing for another week since Merry Christmas arrives on 12th January. As a result, even these 2-3 crores that come in on a daily basis would help this Rajkumar Hirani film add some moolah to its lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

