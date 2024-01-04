Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has left everyone jaw-dropped with its theatrical performance. Already a historic success at the worldwide box office, the biggie is enjoying a run of its own, and there are chances that it might even hit the mark of 900 crores gross globally with its consistent pace. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film saw polarised reactions coming in and was a hot topic of debate on social media. Though the biggie gained more limelight in discussions due to negative reasons, it all resulted in amazing results at the ticket windows.

Animal’s current status at the worldwide box office

Animal recently completed the glorious theatrical run of one month. The feat is highly commendable as the film is facing big competition in the form of Dunki and Salaar. As per the last update, Animal raked in 548 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 646.64 crores gross. In overseas, it stands at 240 crores gross, this taking the worldwide collection to 886.64 crores gross.

Considering there are no major releases this week and the next big Bollywood release, Fighter, is arriving on 25th January, Animal has a scope to add some numbers. So, there’s an outside chance of making an entry into the 900 crore club. It’ll be interesting to see if the film manages to surpass Secret Superstar’s 902.92 crores gross.

Animal is Bollywood’s 2nd highest net grosser!

Recently, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer surpassed the Indian lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (543.22 crores) to emerge as Bollywood’s 2nd highest net grosser of all time. It’ll remain in the same position as Jawan, sitting right at the top with a mammoth total of 640.42 crores.

Speaking about the adult genre, Animal is the highest net grosser of all time and will remain at the top for some time as Salaar won’t be crossing its Indian lifetime.

More about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Charu Shankar and Saloni Batra in key roles. It was released on 1st December in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

