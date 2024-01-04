Salaar (Hindi) is managing to collect numbers during the weekdays. After an expected drop on Tuesday, it settled down on Wednesday as 3.50 crores more came in. Yes, there is a bit of a drop again when compared to Tuesday, but then that’s a usual day-on-day drop that’s expected on the weekdays. It isn’t alarming, and from here, the film will be looking at continuing to be stable right through the third weekend, too.

The film has now accumulated 132.59 crores, and now 136 crores lifetime of Adipurush (Hindi) is within breathing distance. That was a film that opened to more than double the numbers of Salaar (Hindi), netted 100 crores+ in its first weekend itself, and then crashed.

On the other hand, Salaar (Hindi) managed to withstand competition from Dunki, did grow over the weekend, had a sustained run – albeit on a decent, and not excellent note – during the festive season, and is now hanging in there.

It has been a respectable run for the Prabhas starrer so far and is doing the kind of business that was possible in the clash, as well as particularly considering the kind of target audiences that it was catering to. Moreover, unlike Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, which was a sequel, this one is an original affair, and hence, whatever it has done so far, it’s good enough.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

