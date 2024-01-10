Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film Merry Christmas is all set to release in theaters on January 12. A special screening of the film was held for film dignitaries, and those who watched the film could not stop praising it. Just like other Sriram Raghavan films, it is a thriller with a lot of twists and turns.

Those who have watched the film are boasting of brilliant performances. Some are hailing Katrina’s act, while others cannot stop praising Vijay. However, most of them agreed that it is a typical Sriram Raghavan-style film.

Now, what would be interesting to see is that in a world of box office success and film revolution where Animals and Jawans are surviving, will a thriller like Merry Christmas find its place?

Twitter is buzzing with some of the finest reactions to the film, and you need to read these five reactions before you decide to watch the film on January 12.

1. Do Not Compare With Andhadhun

An opinion from someone who watched the film strictly warns everyone not to compare the film to Sriram Raghavan’s last superhit, Andhadhun, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. The opinion by Delusional Amphibian read, “Merry Christmas, is a Slow burning mystery drama which takes its own time to setup, builds to a crescendo & then pays off in the final act. The last 15 minutes is the film, but for it to work, you need to invest in the first 1.5 hours. You might wonder where this is all leading to, but only in the final act do you get to know Sriram Raghavan was holding all the cards till the end.”

2. Let Us Get To The Good Part!

A user wanted to skip to the good part as soon as the film started hinting that this drama might not be fast-paced. The tweet read, “#MerryChristmas is a slow-burn thriller that moves at a gentle pace for the most part. @VijaySethuOffl looks absolutely at ease, and @KatrinaKaifFB looks ravishing as ever. The story is based on a French novel. #SriramRaghavan takes his time to get to the gripping part @proyuvraaj.”

4. An Alfred Hitchcock Reference!

Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan was going gaga over such a brilliant film. Praising Raghavan’s style of cinema, he wrote, “@sriram.raghavanofficial takes us back to Alfred Hitchcock times @ipritamofficial’s music is another major pillar, the last 30 mins are just too good!”

5. Katrina Kaif’s Show Throughout

A tweet called the film a Katrina Kaif show, while another one called it a balanced act between the two stars. The tweet read, “Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif completely held and shouldered the first half of Merry Christmas, which led to the riveting second half. Peak chemistry.”

For the unversed Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi star in the thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film is releasing on January 12, and a song from the film was released recently. Check it out here.

