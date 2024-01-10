Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today i.e., Jan 10, and he celebrated his big day with his girlfriend and actress Saba Azad. For the past few months, Greek God has been in the news owing to his personal life. The lovebirds, who have been dating for quite some time now, got tongues wagging with their joint appearances at gatherings and family functions. Now, once again, they set social media on fire with their latest video, and we must say you can’t stop yourself from watching it on a loop.

This afternoon, Saba took to her social media account to pen an adorable wish for her beau and actor. Sharing a clip from their latest trip, the lovebirds are seen sharing a passionate liplock. Wearing a black open-buttoned shirt paired with a white T-shirt, the Fighter actor rounds off his look with a hat. On the other hand, his lady love looks gorgeous in a black top while letting her hair down.

Saba Azad captioned the video, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.” Soon after the video went viral, netizens trolled the couple for their PDA. Some called him ‘buddha’; others said ‘blind love suna tha, aaj dekh bhi liya’.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Sala apane bacho ko chhod k isase chipak raha hey. Jo insan khud k bachcho ki nai sochata usase ye ladkiya kya soch k pyar karati hogi ?” Another said, “Bhudapa mai jawani ka maza.” Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

A while back, Hrithik Roshan re-shared her sister Sunaina Roshan’s birthday wish for him. In the clip, the star sister is seen grooving to the actor’s new song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from his upcoming film Fighter. He captioned the clip, “The only post I make on my birthday. Or rather re-post. For someone who wanted to but never realized the dance in her. Here’s to my sister who truly made me see the power of her love for me today. Love you didi you are a STAR. And to everyone who wished me today .. to take out the time from busy days and put in the effort to write a wish for me… thank you Time and effort – behind the words … that to me is priceless. I feel undeserving yet extremely special today. Thank you again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan too penned a heartfelt wish for her ex-husband. Sharing a heart-warming video, she wrote alongside, “Happy Happpiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are ‘Father Ocean’ with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more super success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless. P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Hrithik Roshan being trolled for his latest video? Do let us know.

