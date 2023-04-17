Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan once came out against her family and called out her father Rakesh Roshan and brother Hrithik Roshan for making her life hell. As this family drama unfolded on national media, Sunaina sought Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli’s help to seek justice, making matters worse for her family.

Hrithik and Kangana have a troubled past where the actress claimed that she was in a relationship with her Krrish co-star but the actor denied the same and called her a stalker who has been sending her innumerable e-mails.

However, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan after having an ugly feud with her family decided to call them out. She even agreed that she was friends with Kangana and said there cannot be smoke without fire! Scroll down to read her explosive revelations.

In a tell-all interview with the entertainment portal Pinkvilla in the year 2019 , Sunaina Roshan attacked her father Rakesh Roshan for slapping her for having a Muslim boyfriend. “I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t. I shifted out of Palazzo apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay and started living in a hotel apartment.” said Sunaina.

She later asserted that even her brother Hrithik Roshan didn’t help her despite promising her as he is under their father’s guidance always. She blamed Hrithik for not getting her apartment and said, “Hrithik had promised me that he would get me a house of my own, wherever that I wanted in Mumbai, but he has not done that. When I found a rented apartment for myself in Lokhandwala, he said it was too expensive for me. Is 2.5 lakhs rent too expensive for him? I don’t think so. He didn’t stick to his words. Everybody is harassing me today.”

In the same interview, Sunaina talked about Hrithik and Kangana’s ugly spat as she claimed to seek help from Kangana. Sunaina said, “I don’t know what happened between my brother and her but obviously, there cannot be any smoke without fire. Kangana and I were friends before and then we lost touch. I asked my family what is going on and if my brother has any proof, tell him to put it out into the open. Why is he hiding the proof?”

This explosive interview by Rakesh Roshan’s daughter was not appreciated much on the internet. People called her out for being nasty, acting privileged, and not finding ways to be independent. Later, Hrithik Roshan’s sister discredited this interview and confessed to being ill, getting diagnosed as bipolar, and getting treated for the same. Sunaina Roshan currently lives with her family and has buried the past.

