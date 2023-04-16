Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing headlines for his upcoming film War 2 where he is ready to battle it out with Jr. NTR. He locked horns with Tiger Shroff for the first installment of the franchise. However, there was a time in Hrithik Roshan’s career when he said no to two hero films.

In fact, the Krrish star even rejected many big films opposite superstars since they were two hero films. One such film was Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Naa. She approached Hrithik to play Laxman to Shah Rukh Khan’s Ram in the film. But the actor rejected the offer.

This was totally unexpected as Hrithik Roshan was playing SRK’s brother in Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and the actors shared excellent chemistry. So why did Hrithik pass on Main Hoon Naa’s offer? Scroll down to read an interesting anecdote.

Farah Khan wanted to create the historic chemistry Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan shared in K3G. Which is why she wanted to cast them as Ram and Laxman for her debut film Main Hoon Naa. However, Hrithik rejected the offer since he did not want to do a two-hero film again despite K3G’s success.

In a column of Rajeev Masand’s Open Magazine, it was reported, “Farah had approached Hrithik for Zayed Khan’s role in her directorial. Of course, the actor shared good chemistry with King Khan in Karan Johar’s Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham and Farah felt he was apt to play his brother on screen once again. However, he rejected it on his father Rakesh Roshan’s advice. The filmmaker believed his son shouldn’t invest his time in two hero movies as it may hamper his career in the future. Since he already had one multi-starrer in his kitty, he should focus on solo releases more.”

Farah understood the point from where Hrithik’s rejection was coming and she did not mind it. She later thought of casting Sohail Khan and then Abhishek Bachchan for Laxman’s role. But finally, it landed in Zayed Khan’s lap.

Interestingly, Hrithik Roshan’s last two films War and Vikram Vedha were two hero films. He will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter and then War 2, a two-hero film. The K3G actor is rumoured to play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor playing Ram, which again will be a two-hero film.

