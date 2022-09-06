Superhero content is among the favourites of audiences worldwide and this can see in the number of films and shows being made and the reception they receive. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DCEU mostly dominate the superhero film market, India’s Krrish – starring Hrithik Roshan is not far behind.

With its first part – Koi… Mil Gaya out in 2003, Rakesh Roshan’s superhero film franchise’s next offerings were Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). Now, almost a decade later, the maker is all set to bring Krrish 4 silver screen. So how is the development of this part going? Well, the makers spilled the deets in a recent chat.

While chatting with Bollywood Hungama on the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Rakesh Roshan spoke about his upcoming superhero film Krrish 4. Sharing the latest update on the fourth instalment of the Hrithik Roshan-led film franchise, the birthday boy said, “My scripting is almost done. It’s a big-budget film.”

Continuing talking about Krrish 4 – while comparing its budget to other superhero films from across the globe, Rakesh Roshan said, “The challenge for me is that in today’s day and age, people are aware of and watch superhero films from all over the world. These superhero films are made on very big budgets. And we don’t have such big budgets. So we have to make superhero films with very strong content and with newer ideas to come at par with the big-budget superhero movies.”

Talking about the market Indian films receive as compared to those made in the West, Hrithik Roshan’s father added, “Meanwhile, Hollywood films are released all over the world. Our films are released in India and certain overseas territories with a huge South Asian diaspora and hence our box office potential is limited as compared to Hollywood. So, I am just waiting for the right time when the audiences would start flocking to the cinemas once again in big numbers.”

In the same chat, when asked if the audience can expect a Krrish Cinematic Universe at some point, Rakesh Roshan replied, “Yes, why not? Krrish 4 actually has those elements.”

Would you like to see the Hrithik Roshan-led superhero film franchise made into a cinematic universe like the MCU or DCEU? Let us know in the comments.

