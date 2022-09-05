Since May, there has been a dry spell at the Hindi box office. The last super hit film Bollywood has given was Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer Bholl Bhulaiyaa 2 and before that The Kashmir Files. Later we saw Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which received a mixed response and was an average hit film. Since then be it, Akshay Kumar or Aamir Khan, even the big magnum opuses have emerged as box office duds. The latest case was of the two most anticipated films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan.

Now all eyes are on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Brahmastra which is all set to release this Friday, i.e., September 9.

Amid Bollywood’s downfall, The Kashmir Files has come to its rescue. Yes, you heard that right. Recently a social media user shared a snapshot of the film’s timing at a theatre in Ranchi and wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles is back in theaters. If the content has connect.. it will surely be lapped up by #PaisaPayingPublic. So much muck was thrown on this beautiful movie by English speaking media. But this one survived all the onslaught. More power to you @vivekagnihotri Sir.” The filmmaker noticed the same and re-tweeted it.

In his re-tweet, Vivek Agnihotri revealed, “Yes many cinema halls are asking for #TheKashmirFiles to be released in their theatres. It’s a people’s film and if people want it, we will deliver.”

Yes many cinema halls are asking for #TheKashmirFiles to be released in their theatres. It’s a people’s film and if people want it, we will deliver. https://t.co/uoobD68nV3 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 5, 2022

Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri had grabbed headlines when he had slammed Aamir Khan and his film Laal Singh Chaddha. While speaking to Kushal Mehra on his podcast, the filmmaker was heard saying, “I have a very logical question to ask and then I will stop. You can answer me after that. Let’s take Laal Singh Chaddha as an example and I hope Aamir Khan listens to this and understand because I am not just somebody. I am saying the right thing. Everyone in the industry is saying that ‘bhakton ne film ko barbad kar diya (bhakts ruined the film) but do you know how many votes Narendra Modi gets in India? 40 percent okay? So let’s take this 40-50% away from his audience. Then also, where are the rest of 50% people?”

“In the worst possible scenario, you might at least have some loyal audience. And if you do not have a loyal audience then that means everything was bogus and fraud. You were fooling people and why are you even charging 150-200 crore then? If the boycott was real then this time it wasn’t violent. During Dangal the boycotts were violent. People were shutting theatres. During Padmaavat, some theatres were put on fire during protests but they were super duper hit films. Dangal was a blockbuster because people saw your sincerity. You played a dad, you gained weight for the role and people saw that but can anyone tell me what is this Laal Singh Chaddha about? No one knows that,” he had added.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the re-release of The Kashmir Files in the theatres? Do let us know.

