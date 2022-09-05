Without a doubt, Katrina Kaif is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bollywood industry. While the actress has given multiple hits alongside actors like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others, in the past she was linked up with many actors in the industry.

Talking about the same, in an old appearance in Koffee With Karan, Katrina opened up about this topic. Let’s check it out.

It was back in 2007 when Katrina Kaif appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan alongside Akshay Kumar. At the time, Katrina had joked about being a ‘perfect model’ of ‘pristine behaviour’ which was the reason why nobody would pair with her. She said, “But’s true. I’ve done four films with Akshay Kumar, and he has been linked with everyone he has ever worked with—-poor thing. He is such an innocent guy. I’ve never been linked—or rather what I would like to think, it’s just perfect model behaviour on set.” Karan then recalled a quote from Lara Datta who had said that anyone wouldn’t dare to get paired with Katrina as she was romantically linked up to Salman Khan. Replying to this Katrina laughed and said, “Maybe I’m just so undesirable.”

Continuing the interview Karan Johar also asked Katrina Kaif about her views on the speculations of her success owing to other big actors’ stardom. Replying to the question, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress said, “It does. I lay there at night and fantasize shooting them all one by one, when I’m done with that—but I remember, I’ve had five releases, and at the end of the day we’re all here for the box office. The box office has to speak for itself, the films have worked and you can’t come and tell me they haven’t. Films with Akshay have worked more, like Namaste London. The first time I saw the film I was terrified, and when Vipul asked me for my opinion, I didn’t call him back—I took off home and shut the door. The assistant called me and said, ‘He’s really upset you haven’t called him back, what’s going on?’”

The actress also added, “I saw too much of me in the film, and you start believing what people say,” adding, “I thought people can’t see me in a film, they won’t watch the film, it’s over and a disaster I thought. I’m like I’ll pack my bags and find a new career.”

Woah! Damn bold of Kat to say that, don’t you think?

