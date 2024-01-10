Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is all geared up for the release and marks the first big release of Bollywood in 2024. The film is shot on a lavish scale and carries a huge budget, so expectations are really high. Considering the grandeur and the solo release of Republic Day weekend, it’s a sure shot to enter the list of Bollywood’s biggest post-pandemic openers at the Indian box office. Keep reading to know more!

After giving Shah Rukh Khan his earth-shattering comeback with Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand is back, and this time, Hrithik Roshan fans are hoping for a much-needed success for their favorite star. Interestingly, the combination of Sid and Hrithik has never gone wrong, and this time, too, box office enthusiasts are hoping for a successful outcome.

Fighter aiming for a good start

There’s awareness about Fighter’s release, but it really needs to pick up the buzz. Sher Khul Gaye song has worked really well, but the hype hasn’t reached its peak. Now, all eyes are set on how the trailer turns out to be. Even with a decent response to the trailer, the film will find more momentum and help in getting a solid start. As of now, opening day of above 30 crores looks possible.

Fighter is all set to be among the top 10 openers post-COVID era!

With a start of 30 crores or more seemingly possible, Fighter will comfortably enter the list of Bollywood’s top 10 biggest openers in the post-pandemic era at the Indian box office as Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s 15.81 crores will be easily surpassed.

Fighter also seems in a comfortable position to surpass Sooryavanshi (26.29 crores) and Dunki (29.20 crores).

Take a look at the Bollywood’s highest post-pandemic openers at the Indian box office:

Jawan – 75 crores Animal – 63.80 crores Pathaan – 57 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Gadar 2 – 40.10 crores Adipurush (Hindi) – 37.25 crores Brahmastra – 37 crores Dunki – 29.20 crores Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 15.81 crores

More about Fighter

Fighter is scheduled to release on 25th January, and it also stars Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Singh Grover in key roles.

