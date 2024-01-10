Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has emerged as a clear winner at the worldwide box office, but now, it has slowed down. The film got affected due to mixed word-of-mouth as it isn’t showing long legs and just missed the chance to hit the 500 crore milestone. While the theatrical run will wrap up in the next few days, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra in the meantime. Keep reading to know more!

Marking the first-ever collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, the dramedy was released on 21st December. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics, and even the audience’s response was mixed. Due to the festivities of Christmas and New Year, family audiences flocked to theatres, and as a result, the mark of 200 crores (net) was successfully crossed in India. In the overseas market, the stardom of SRK has done the magic yet again.

Dunki beats Brahmastra!

As per the recent official update, Dunki has scored 447.70 crores gross at the worldwide box office in 19 days. It’s a good enough sum, and the film is already Shah Rukh Khan’s 3rd highest-grossing film of all time after Jawan and Pathaan. With this collection, the lifetime of Brahmastra (430.24 crores gross) has been surpassed.

The next target is Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun (453.80 crores gross). Beating War’s 466.82 crores gross seems a difficult task now.

Effect of clash

After delivering historic successes like Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t get a solo release for his Dunki, and it locked horns with Prabhas’ Salaar. Due to this battle, both films suffered, and the collection impacted to some extent. If not clashed, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial would have entered the 500 crore club. In India alone, it could have crossed 300 crores net in a solo arrival.

