The buzz is gradually dying down for Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki. It’s been over three weeks at the ticket windows. And, of course, not every film can enjoy a glorious run like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is nearing its end, and below are early estimates on day 19.

Upon its theatrical release, Dunki opened upto mixed reviews from the audience. Many felt the movie didn’t match the Rajkumar Hirani standards. But the footfalls remained constant, showing a very positive sign. Until this week, the dramedy had maintained a slow but steady pace at the box office.

Dunki Early Estimates Day 20

So far, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has earned collections of about 220.50 crores at the Indian box office. After a decent third weekend, the film has started to face dips on every passing day. The mid-week blues are now evident, and it looks like the lifetime is nearing its conclusion soon.

On day 20, Dunki added box office collections in the range of 1.20-1.40 crores, as per the early trends. This is a further dip of around 20-6% from yesterday’s earnings of 1.50 crores. It remains crucial for the film to hold its fort now, or it could fall flat weeks ahead of Fighter’s arrival.

The overall collections will now land somewhere between 221.70-221.90 crores.

Dunki to surpass Chennai Express

The next big aim for Rajkumar Hirani directorial is to surpass another Shah Rukh Khan film. Chennai Express, with a lifetime of 227 crores, is the milestone, which is expected to be achieved before this weekend. And with that, it will become SRK’s third-highest net grosser after Pathaan and Jawan.

After that, it is to be seen whether Dunki will be able to beat the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan led Kick (233 crores).

There is ample amount of time to unlock these milestones as there is no upcoming biggie on the big screens. Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is arriving ahead of Republic Day. So, there’s still about two weeks to add moolah.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting box office updates.

Must Read: Guntur Kaaram Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Lagging Behind Sarkaru Vaari Paata By 91%, Hits 10 Crore Milestone In Overseas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News