Salaar Box Office Day 19 (Early Trends): Prabhas' Actioner Faces A Minimal Drop But The 400 Crore Club Looks Like 'So Close Yet So Far'

The last 3-day bonanza for Prabhas’ Salaar is done with, in which it had to achieve any kind of peaks. It did jump during its third weekend, and it also faced the predicted drop on its 3rd Monday as well. What about Tuesday? It has dropped below the 3-crore mark compared to the 4-crore zone it was sailing in before the last weekend.

The 400-crore club is starting to look like ‘so close yet so far’ for the film as it’ll take one more day to enter the prestigious club. It’s not a bad place to be in; it’s just this should’ve been achieved way earlier if this would’ve been a better film.

The mayhem of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal & strong resistance from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was secondary; it was the treatment of this Prabhas starrer that went against it becoming a hindrance in mega box office success it should’ve achieved.

A minimal 10% drop, but…

Coming straight out of a 16.30 crore third weekend, Salaar managed to collect 2.45 crores on its 3rd Monday. As per the early trends estimates, the film dropped further on Tuesday. It’s a minimal 10% drop to 2.20 crores, but any decrease in the numbers will hurt the overall prospects of the film.

Baahubali: The Beginning is still out of reach!

After adding the 3rd Tuesday’s early estimates, the film now stands at a total of around 398.95 crores after spending 19 days at the box office. The next target remains Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 at 408 crores & Baahubali: The Beginning’s 418 crores remains impossible to touch.

Next Destination: Japan!

Recently, the makers announced Salaar’s arrival in Japan with a release date locked for summer 2024. In the past, Prabhas has tasted success in the country. His Saaho was a success here, and in the lifetime run, it earned 12.50 crores gross. Even his Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was a commercial success with a collection of 16 crores gross.

