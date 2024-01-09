As expected, Dunki saw a drop in numbers on Monday as 1.50 crores came in. The film had collected 2 crores on Friday so this drop is on the expected lines. In fact the numbers could well have come closer to the 1.25 crores mark since a 40% drop is usual from Friday to Monday.

However since the collections are now as it is on the lower side, to hang in there around 1.50 crores is a fair call. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now reached 220.50 crores* and with three more days left in the week, at the very least it will go past the 225 crores mark. That said, 227 crores record of Chennai Express will have to wait for the weekend now, though that would be surpassed for sure.

From the lifetime total perspective, 240 crores is the best case scenario now and anything more than that would be rather surprising. Certainly, there were expectations of a lot more from the film and one can always talk about genres and timing and clash and so on.

However the kind of business that the Rajkumar Hirani directed film has done is at par. One certainly expected this to be a lot more fulfilling experience for a larger quantum of audiences but then the good part is that barring Shah Rukh Khan’s face (which doesn’t come into consideration since he is the producer), the cost of the film is controlled due to which eventually it would be a decent enough earned for all involved.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

