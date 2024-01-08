It was a fair third weekend for Dunki as 10 crores* more came in. Given the kind of trend that the film had seen during the weekdays of week 2, this is at par. One didn’t expect any major momentum to pick over the weekend, but it was not going to be overly dull. It was all meant to be just about okay footfalls all over again after the culmination of the holiday season and that’s exactly what has happened.

Had the film been a rage like Pathaan or Jawan then there would have continued wonderful collections all over again since it has been an open weekend. With practically no new release this weekend, the stage was wide open for the Rajkumar Hirani directed social drama to perform.

However, as was known after the opening weekend itself, the reach of Dunki was always going to be limited and the maximum audience had already watched it by the time it had reached 200 crores at the box office. Hence, what’s coming in now are added bonus numbers.

It’s all about the individual records that will come the way of this Shah Rukh Khan starrer now. Currently, it stands at 219 crores* and would be aiming to finally go past the 242 crores lifetime total of The Kerala Story. It would be a tough and long-drawn journey since, for that to happen, the jump over the weekend gone by really needed to be there.

What goes in its favor is that the next big release, Fighter [25th January], is still many days away, so retaining an adequate count of screens and shows won’t be a problem.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

