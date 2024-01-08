2023 truly belonged to Shah Rukh Khan! The superstar returned to the big screen in a new avatar and enjoyed crazy box office success. However, in 2024, he’ll be out of action, but then there’s Akshay Kumar, who is ready to storm theatres with his multiple releases. He also has a golden chance to surpass SRK in the Koimoi Star Ranking, and below is all you need to know!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Shah Rukh Khan’s rise in 2023

It was the debacle of Zero in 2018 that led to the rise of Shah Rukh Khan 2.0. For many fans, the disastrous result of Zero was a blessing in disguise as their beloved star took his own time to introspect on his choices and come up with something that justified his stardom. And then came Pathaan, which unleashed the box office potential of SRK.

Pathaan was a huge hit and entered the 500 crore club at the Indian box office. His Jawan was a much bigger success and inaugurated the 600 crore club for Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan ended 2023 on a sweet note as his Dunki entered the 200-crore club. These films helped Khan make solid gains in the Star Ranking. As of now, he’s holding the 2nd spot with 2350 points.

Akshay Kumar has a chance to bounce back

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar graced the 2nd spot for a long time. Before the pandemic happened, the actor was at the top of his box office game. However, since 2022, he has been delivering many flops, too. Still, he has managed to be in the 3rd position with 1900 points.

If compared with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar is lagging behind by just 450 points. This distance could be easily covered, and Akshay might even take the lead over SRK with his 3 confirmed releases in 2024. As of now, Akki’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, and Welcome To The Jungle are scheduled to release this year, and all these films have huge potential at the Indian box office.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has no film in 2024, thus giving Akshay Kumar a golden opportunity to reclaim his 2nd spot in the Star Ranking. To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

