The biggest festive season in the Tollywood industry is just a few days away, and it’s going to be complete chaos at the box office. Not 1 or 2 but 5 films are arriving during Sankranti, but among them, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is making all the noise in the pre-release battle at ticket windows. Let’s find out how it has fared so far in the advance booking for day 1!

Mahesh Babu makes a comeback

The Tollywood superstar is a huge crowd-puller, and fans have been anticipating his big-screen appearance. Finally, after one and a half years, Mahesh Babu is returning to theatres as he was last seen in 2022’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Considering his comeback, the makers could have given him a solo release, but still, it seems that the festival of Sankranti and Babu’s star power will give Guntur Kaaram enough chance to shine. Also, the film marks the reunion of director Trivikram and the actor, thus helping to build excitement around itself.

Guntur Kaaram’s status in the advance booking

Just a few hours ago, the advance booking for Guntur Kaaram commenced at the selected locations. As of now, only a limited number of shows are being listed, but the response has been impressive. At the time this update is being written, 107 shows of Bengaluru are being listed on online movie ticket booking platforms. Out of these shows, 18 are almost full, which equals 16.82% of total shows. Impressive!

Speaking about the all-India response, Guntur Kaaram has amassed 66 lakh gross through opening day pre-sales (as of 11 am), and it includes a count of over 27,000 tickets. As of now, only the original Telugu version is available to book tickets, and advance booking is open only in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha. Karnataka is dominating pre-sales as of now.

Battle of screen count

Apart from Guntur Kaaram, biggies of Nagarjuna, Ravi Teja, and Venkatesh, along with Hanuman, are also arriving during Sankranti. So, it’s going to be a dirty battle for screen count, for sure. Due to too many releases, no film will get an ideal number of screens. As of now, it seems that the Mahesh Babu starrer will emerge a winner in the battle.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Aquaman 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Jason Momoa Starrer Is All Set To Be The Only DCEU Film To Hit $400 Million Milestone In Last 4 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News