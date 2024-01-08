It was another weekend for Aquaman 2, and the film did a decent job despite competitors running in theatres. The first impression of this biggie was that it would crash like The Marvels, but surprisingly, it is now heading towards a respectable lifetime. In fact, it is going to achieve an exciting feat soon at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom was released in the United States and Canada on 22nd December, but before that, it had made its early arrival in China on 20th December. Upon its release, the film opened to negative reviews from critics, but that hasn’t led to any sort of crash for this Jason Momoa starrer. In fact, the theatrical run has been a bit steadier, with regular jumps during the weekends.

Aquaman 2 crosses $100 million domestically

Initially, there was a fear that after The Marvels, even Aquaman 2 would end its run on an embarrassing note at the North American box office by not crossing $100 million. But the film has finally managed to join the $100 million club domestically and will earn a few more million before ending the run. As of now, it is standing at $100.02 million.

$300 million and counting at the worldwide box office!

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom raked in $30.3 million during its third-weekend run. Compared to the last weekend, it’s a drop of 40%, but still, it’s a decent number. With this, the film has gone up to $334.82 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. In this global sum, the domestic run has contributed $100.02 million, and the overseas run has churned out $234.80 million.

Aquaman 2 is scheduled to release in Japan next weekend and will help the film increase its worldwide tally. The first Aquaman installment did a business of $14.80 million in Japan, so it’ll be interesting to see how part 2 performs.

Achievement of entering the $400 million club

Despite an underwhelming performance, Aquaman 2 is going to unleash a big global feat in the next few weeks. For those who don’t know, none of the DCEU films post the first Aquaman installment, which was released in 2018, has managed to cross the $400 million milestone. So, it will be a gap of 4 years that the franchise will finally get a film in the $400 million club.

