Aquaman 2 may have failed to deliver big at the China box office but is showing some momentum and raking in numbers with a consistent pace. Recently, the Jason Momoa-led superhero flick crossed the milestone of $50 million and is doing most of its weekend run. Keep reading to know more about the film’s theatrical run in the country!

Aquaman 2 failed to replicate the glory of its predecessor!

Released in 2018, the first installment was a huge success at the worldwide box office. In China alone, it grossed a staggering $291.80 million. The film showed long legs and maintained a solid momentum, putting on a solid total on the board. While a similar success was impossible to pull off, considering the negativity around the film, half of the collection of the first part would have done the job.

Aquaman 2’s current status in China

Speaking about the latest update, Aquaman 2 earned $1.4 million yesterday, i.e., on the third Saturday. Interestingly, the screen count was increased by almost 14,000 screens compared to last Saturday, as per box office tracker Luiz Fernando. This happened due to the underwhelming performance of the new local releases.

In terms of collection, Aquaman 2 saw a drop of just 12.5% compared to second Saturday, which is really a solid hold. As of now, the film stands at $53.7 million at the Chinese box office.

Oppenheimer to be surpassed soon!

The Aquaman sequel is going to make the most of its third Sunday with pre-sales of $120K already in. Even the screen count has been increased. If the film maintains a steady pace from hereon, it’ll surpass Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer very soon.

Oppenheimer was one of the biggest successes of 2023, and in China, too, it was a commercial success. It earned $61.62 million in the lifetime run, and now the Aquaman sequel is just $7.92 million away from surpassing Nolan’s biggie.

Aquaman 2 at the worldwide box office

Speaking about the worldwide collection, the film has earned $266.11 million, as per Box Office Mojo. The North American collection will soon hit the $100 million mark, and in the overseas market, a total of $173.60 million has been achieved so far. Let’s see how far it goes!

