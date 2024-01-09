Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been a rage at the box office ever since it was released on December 1. The film refused to slow down at the box office even after two biggies, Salaar and Dunki, were released two weeks later. Now, as we have entered a new year, the gangster drama seems to have got a booster pack in the celebratory and festive mood, with people choosing the film in theaters over other biggies.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film is working wonders overseas and has currently secured the spot for the 3rd highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 in the UK. In doing so, Ranbir Kapoor has snatched the spot from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Animal is the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 in the UK with a £2.37 Million collection. Interestingly, only four films in the territory have surpassed the £2 million mark at the box office. If, in any probability, there will be a fifth film released in 2023 to cross the mark, it would be Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki, which currently stands at £1.56 Million.

Animal Continues To Grow

The Sanju actor currently stands at number 3 with £2.37 Million collection in 37 days. However, Animal refuses to slow down, and it might not slow down until the next set of biggies release at the box office, including Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram on January 12 and Hrithik Roshan – Deepika Padukone‘s Fighter on Indian Republic Day (January 25).

Ranbir Kapoor To Chase Pathaan?

If Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s gangster drama continues to earn, it might chase Pathaan’s 84.81% higher lifetime business of £4.38 Million in UK. However, the difference is huge between the two numbers, and the probability is meek, considering Animal has entered its final phase at the box office.

Here is the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of 2023 in the UK.

Pathaan – £4.38 Million Jawan – £3.10 Million Animal – £2.37 Million RRKPK – £2.37 Million Leo – £1.6 Million Dunki – £1.56 Million Tiger3 – £1.54 Million Jailer – £1.33 Million Ponniyin Selvan 2 – £972K Varisu – £870K

