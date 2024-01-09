IMDb has released the list of the most anticipated films of 2024, and as expected, Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is ruling this list at number 1. Based on popularity, Siddharth Anand’s film, where the superstars play Indian Air Force Officers, is winning hearts, and people are excited to watch the film on January 25.

What makes Fighter interesting is Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s fresh pairing, which has grabbed a lot of eyeballs already in the teaser and songs. The most interesting part of IMDB’s list is the ratio of Bollywood to South Indian films.

Despite Bollywood films finally beating the South Indian films at the box office in 2023, the excitement and buzz for South Indian films is currently higher than for Bollywood films. 11 South Indian films appear in the list of top 20 highly anticipated films of 2024, followed by 9 Hindi films.

Absence Of Superstars?

In 2024, five major Hindi superstars have taken a break, with no releases planned this year. The absence of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer might be a major reason for Bollywood films not making as many entries in the list of most anticipated films of 2024. However, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar together have as many as 8 releases lined up in 2024; if all goes well and their films, get ready on time!

Top 5 Most-Anticipated Films OF 2024

Fighter

The most anticipated film of 2024 is Fighter. The film unfolds the bond of friendship and brotherhood amongst the top IAF fighters of the country who come together to face a battle. While they form a strong force to fight against the enemy, their internal relationships are put to the test. Will they survive the internal and the external battles? Siddharth Anand’s film will give an answer to all of these queries in a beautiful, action-packed adventure.

Release Date: January 25

Language – Hindi

Kalki 2898 AD

The second most-anticipated film of 2024 is Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD, also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film is set in a dystopian world where Kalki – the modern-day avatar of Lord Vishnu, has finally arrived on Earth to protect mankind from evil forces.

Release Date – Not Yet Announced

Language – Telugu, Hindi

Guntur Kaaram

The third most anticipated film of 2024 is Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, also starring Sreeleela. The film is a typical good meets bad love story where the king of the underworld falls in love with a journalist who has her eyes on all the illegal activities in the city and is working endlessly to expose them.

Release Date – January 12

Language – Telugu

Merry Christmas

The fourth most-anticipated film of 2024 is Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s thriller drama by Sriram Raghavan – Merry Christmas. The film is the story of a night when two strangers meet on a Christmas night, which probably awits the biggest nightmare of their lives.

Release Date – January 12

Language – Hindi, Tamil

Devara Part 1

Directed by Koaratala Siva, the film stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj. A periodic film that tells the story of a coastal land that needs a messiah to fight for the people against all the evils.

Release Date – April 5

Language – Telugu

Major South Indian Biggies

The list of the top 20 highly anticipated Indian films of 2024 includes five Telugu films, four Tamil films, one Malayalam film, and one Kannada film. This also includes bilingual films like Kalki 2898 AD and pan-India films like Pushpa: The Rule Part 2, Hanu Man, Devara Part 1, Indian 2, Kantara 2 and others.

Most Surprising South Indian Film Amongst Hindi Audiences

The South Indian film that might surprise this year at the Hindi box office and take away the cake amidst the Hindi audiences is Hanu Man. The Teja Sajja film is about an imaginary place called Anjanadri where a man gets all the powers of Lord Hanuman. The trailer of the film has already been well received due to its brilliant background score.

Release Date – January 12

Language – Telugu (Dubbed in Hindi)

Deepika Padukone – The Queen

DP comes across as the Queen of 2024 since three of her films appear in the list of 20 most anticipated films of 2024. These three films are Fighter, Singham Again, and Kalki 2898 AD. While Fighter is releasing on Republic Day and Singham Again will release on Independence Day, Kalki is yet to be announced. Hopefully, it will be DP’s year yet again after ruling last year with Pathaan and Jawan.

Finally, here is the list of highly anticipated films of 2024 (not in any necessary order)

1. Fighter

2. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2

3. Welcome to the Jungle

4. Singham Again

5. Kalki 2898 AD

6. Bagheera

7. Hanu Man

8. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

9. Kanguva

10. Devara Part 1

11. Chhaava

12. Guntur Kaaram

13. Malaikottai Vaaliban

14. Merry Christmas

15. Captain Miller

16. Thangalaan

17. Indian 2

18. Yodha

19. Main Atal Hoon

20. Jigra

