The year 2023 gave us some of the most unexpected pairs in Shah Rukh Khan – Nayanthara, Ranbir Kapoor – Rashmika Mandanna, Tapsee Pannu – Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas – Kriti Sanon, Ranbir Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor, and more. Some of these pairings worked, and others didn’t, but audiences were nonetheless excited to watch these couples on-screen.

Now, in 2024, a lot of fresh pairings are waiting to display a crackling chemistry on-screen. Some of them are making the wait unbearable, and others are trying to make the audience eager with occasional teases.

The year 2024 has promised a lot of interesting films despite the three Khan superstars, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, putting up a no-show in the theaters this year. This has accommodated many films, which have raised the expectations and curiosity bar.

The Most Anticipated Pair Of 2024

Without any points for guessing, the most anticipated pair of 2024 is undoubtedly Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. As they are ready to display eye-catching appearances as Paddy and Minni in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, Hrithik and DP’s chemistry has already been approved by the internet.

Check out the list of the most-anticipated on-screen pairs of 2024, which might surprise the audiences.

1. Janhvi Kapoor – Jr. NTR

Devara is Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut, and the actress is excited to be paired opposite RRR actor Jr. NTR. It has been reported that the Mili actress is charging a whopping 3.5 crore for her South Indian debut. Jr NTR has already won global love and recognition, playing Bheema in RRR.

2. Khushi Kapoor – Ibrahim Ali Khan

While Janhvi is all set to foot her step in the South, sister Khushi Kapoor is ready to take the OTT – Silver Screen transition. After facing criticism for her role as Betty in The Archies, the actress is ready to star in a film by Dharma Productions, which will mark the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has assisted Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur – Sara Ali Khan

While ARK is dating Ananya Panday in real, he will be romancing her best friend Sara Ali Khan on-screen for Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino. The film will have four couples living in Mumbai, and their stories will cross paths, just like the earlier film.

4. Pankaj Tripathi – Konkona Sen Sharma

It would be a heartfelt story when two powerhouse performers like Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi will come together for Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, the lead pair assures that Metro…In Dino will be the after-effect of storm kinna film.

5. Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone

Yes, we know this is not a fresh pair to watch out for. But looking them together in Rohit Shetty’s Crazy Universe might be fresh and the best of them all if, and only if, the director has played upon the idea of pairing them together. For context, while Deepika Padukone will play Shakti Shetty in the Cop Universe, Ranveer Singh already plays Simmba.

6. Vicky Kaushal – Tripti Dimri

The two have been paired in Dharma Productions’ next film, helmed by Anand Tiwari. While Vicky won accolades in 2023 for Dunki, Tripti killed it in Animal. So bringing them together as a couple would be a treat to watch!

7. Shahid Kapoor – Kriti Sanon

Shahid was last loved with Kiara in Kabir Singh, and Kriti Sanon’s last hit pairing on-screen was with Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chhuppi. Since then, she has been struggling for good on-screen chemistry with a lead actor on-screen. However, her unconventional pairing with Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi worked! So the untitled love story with Shahid Kapoor might end the long wait for her.

8. Katrina Kaif – Vijay Sethupathi

It’s definitely the last on the list but definitely not the least anticipated pair. Sriram Raghavan has offered unusual pairings previously as well. So Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi coming together for Merry Christmas might be the surprise of the year.

The ‘Bromantic’ Duo Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s bromance is definitely one of the most anticipated pairs of 2024. The two action heroes star together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and people are surprisingly very excited about the film.

