Moana North America Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s Live-Action Film Outpaces Snow White & Mufasa In Previews (Photo Credit: Disney)

Moana has been released in theaters, and before that, previews were held, as with almost all Hollywood movies. It collected decent numbers from the Thursday previews at the North American box office. However, this does not guarantee a strong opening weekend at the box office, and it will have to work extra hard to achieve one in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s CinemaScore rating is not bad, as it has received an A- from moviegoers on the site. However, it is not ideal for any Disney PG-rated live-action movie and is also below the previous Moana movies. It is on par with Mufasa: The Lion King and Jungle Cruise, among others. The film’s CinemaScore rating is only above Snow White’s B+.

Moana’s collection from the Thursday preview at the North American box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Moana collected $4.5 million on Thursday previews at the North American box office. It is almost on par with Maleficent’s $4.2 million Thursday previews collection. However, it is more than Snow White‘s $3.5 million, Mufasa: The Lion King‘s $3.3 million, Jungle Cruise’s $2.7 million, Maleficent 2’s $2.3 million, and Dumbo’s $2.6 million.

It has also been reported that the Thursday preview collection for this Dwayne Johnson-led live-action remake is far below The Lion King‘s $23 million, Lilo & Stitch’s $14.5 million, and even The Little Mermaid’s $10.3 million Thursday previews. It would have to work extra this weekend and overall to succeed financially.

The film’s opening-weekend projection looks modest. The projected range has once again decreased from the initial value. It is now on track to earn between $45 million and $50 million over its three-day opening weekend. Previously, it was expected to earn around $60-$75 million in its opening weekend. Moana, starring Catherine Lagaaia and Dwayne Johnson, was released on July 10.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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