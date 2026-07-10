Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Beating Leonardo DiCaprio & Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf Of Wall Street (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obsession is setting a new benchmark for micro-budget movies every day with its strong dailies. The movie remains above $1 million at the North American box office, pushing it towards the $450 million global mark in its theatrical run. The Curry Barker movie is inches away from surpassing the worldwide total of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese starrer The Wolf of Wall Street. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

The horror movie collected a solid $1.1 million on its 8th Wednesday at the North American box office. It joins Inside Out 2’s 55-day streak as the 7th longest of all time at the domestic box office. It is the 2nd-longest movie to stay above $1 million in the post-pandemic era. It recorded the biggest 8th Wednesday ever for a horror movie in North America. The film dropped by 20.3% from last weekend.

Despite being available on digital platforms and losing 325 theaters last week, the film stays above $1 million in North America. Obsession hits the $248.7 million cume at the North American box office. Internationally, the horror movie stands at $158.1 million, and adding that to the latest domestic cume brings the worldwide total to $406.8 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $248.7 million

International – $158.1 million

Worldwide – $406.8 million

Obsession is set to beat The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese and featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, is a cult hit. The critically acclaimed movie collected $407.04 million at the worldwide box office against a reported budget of $100 million. Meanwhile, Obsession was made on a production cost of even less than $1 million and is now less than $1 million away from surpassing Leo’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

According to reports, Obsession is the highest-grossing movie ever made on a budget of less than $1 million. Directed by Curry Barker, the movie follows a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend to fall in love with him, resulting in horrific consequences. Obsession was released on May 15.

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