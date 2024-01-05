Since afternoon, reports of Kartik Aaryan returning with the third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise have been making headlines. The first installment of the much-loved franchise, which was released in 2007, stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. The 2nd part saw Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu replacing the trio. The film, which hit the big screens in 2022, made quite a few box office records. Soon after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers announced its third installment. But looks like netizens are unhappy with the latest update.

This afternoon, T-series took to Instagram to share an update about BB 3. Sharing a candid photo of producer Bhushan Kumar with actor Kartik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee, they wrote in the caption box, “The third installment of your favorite horror-comedy franchise is set to go on floors this March. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3”. In the announcement post, the trio is seen sitting on a sofa while having a candid chat.

Soon after the announcement of the commencement of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 went viral, netizens expressed disappointment and trolled the makers. Taking to the comments section, a section of social media users demanded the return of Akshay Kumar as the lead of the film, while others said they are expecting Ameesha Patel to be in the film, too.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, “Akshay ko lo yaar is chomu ko mat lo please,” while another demanded, “We want Akshay”

A third one wrote, “Acha h ki dobara bana rhe ho, phli wali khrab bani thi,” fifth one commented, “1st ki star cast leke banao verna mat hi banao.” Sixth netizen again commented, “Bring Akshay Kumar”.

Another one suggested, “Blockbuster hogi movie ager akshay sir ji kartik sir ji jodi”

Well, this isn’t the first time netizens have expressed their demands to bring Akshay Kumar back in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. During the release of part 2, netizens had even called for a boycott of the film after learning about Khiladi Kumar’s disappearance from the film, not even appearing in a cameo role.

Earlier reports were abuzz that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might star Sara Ali Khan alongside Kartik Aaryan. However, there’s no confirmation on the same.

Coming back, how many of you want Akshay Kumar to return as Rooh Baba? Do let us know.

