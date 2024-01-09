Did Amitabh Bachchan Ask Bollywood To Stay Away From Don's Director After He Denied To Remove 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala' Because Big B Found It Uncool? [Reports]

What is the first thing that comes to mind when we say Amitabh Bachchan? Legend, Angry Young Man, Don (the iconic film)? He’s all of that and more, but the journey hasn’t been easy for him. He has witnessed a fair share of controversies, and one such alleged incident is floating on the internet, which states how he was against Don’s iconic song Khaike Paan Banaras Wala.

Yes, the song, which went on to become one of the most iconic tracks of the late 70s & early 80s, was supposedly ‘uncool’ for Mr. Bachchan, as per the rumors on Reddit. It also states that he wanted director Chandra Barot to remove that song from the final cut.

The claims didn’t stop here; it also says that because the song was kept in the film, Big B became so annoyed that Amitabh Bachchan promised never to work with the director again. Apparently, he also made it clear that he won’t work even with those who’ll work with the director.

Coincidentally, Chandra Barot never made any notable film after the blockbuster success of Don. He made a Bengali film years later and started another Bollywood movie ‘Neil Ko Pakadna Impossible’ (lifted from Don’s iconic dialogue) with Jackie Shroff. Still, it never saw the light of day.

‘Uncool’ Khaike Paan Banaras Wala!

A user on Reddit posted the incident, saying, “Apparently Amitabh was against the ‘Khaike paan Banaras wala’ song in the Don movie. He Initially didn’t have any problems, but upon watching the final video, he didn’t like how he came off. He thought it looked uncool and wanted it removed. The director (Chandra Barot) thought it was important to show the contrast between the two characters and did not listen to Amitabh Bachchan.”

No Notable Bollywood Film After Don!

The claim further stated, “Amitabh took it on his ego and made it very clear that he won’t work with anyone who works with Chandra, or even associates with him. His ego was further bruised when the song became a mega-hit, and this is the reason why many watched the movie. Therefore, despite making a classic like Don, Chandra Barot barely has any other films under him. He just made one Bengali film years later. Whenever he did get a chance to make a movie, AB would make sure the people knew they were going against him.”

Citing the source of this information against Amitabh Bachchan, the user wrote, “Now, I have not heard the director say anything bad about AB in public. I got this news from one of my film-making teachers, who worked as an AD in the industry (he unfortunately passed away recently and hung out with Chandra himself. It could be true; it could be just drunk talk or exaggeration. But If it’s true, it is quite sad how much power certain individuals had on the industry. Today, at least people can use social media to put their side and release independent OTT films.”

Years later, Chandra Barot was working on a film with the working title ‘Hong Kong Wali Script,’ which he said would be bigger than Amitabh Bachchan’s Don. Media asked him if he would work with Abhishek Bachchan in that film, to which he declined to comment.

