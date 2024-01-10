Guntur Kaaram is all set to hit theatres this Friday. Multiple films are marking their arrival as Sankranti/Pongal is considered the most lucrative period in the Tollywood and Kollywood industry. It’s a crowded festive season, and among all, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is expected to make most of the noise. Let’s find out how it is faring in advance booking at the box office for day 1!

The upcoming entertainer is special for many reasons. The first and the major reason is that it marks the comeback of Mahesh Babu after a gap of one and a half years. He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was released in May 2022. Fans are all excited to watch their favorite star on the big screen, and the film is expected to take a rocking start.

Guntur Kaaram’s status at the box office

Guntur Kaaram was off to a flying start when the advance booking of limited shows commenced, but shockingly, the momentum has gotten stuck, and there’s little movement as of now. Within the first few hours, the film crossed 60 lakhs, but speaking about the latest update (as of 8:30 am), the biggie has sold tickets worth just 1.70 crores gross in India (excluding blocked seats). It includes a count of over 74,000 tickets.

One of the major reasons behind the low number is that shows still need to be fully allotted, as there’s a tussle between multiple releases.

Lagging behind Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s fantastic pre-sales

For those who don’t know, Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s opening day advance booking closed at 20 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). So, Guntur Kaaram is behind by a distance of 18.30 crores gross, which is a difference of 91.5%. With just 2 days to go, the upcoming Mahesh Babu film will get nowhere close to his own previous film.

Set for a rocking start in overseas!

As per the recent update, Guntur Kaaram has maintained the pace in pre-sales in the overseas market, and so far, it has sold tickets worth 10 crores gross for the opening day (including premieres). Out of all territories, North America is leading from the front.

