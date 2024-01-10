We’re just a few days away from the Pongal festive season, and the Tamil film industry is ready for an interesting box office clash. Ahead of Pongal, Captain Miller and Ayalaan are arriving in theatres this Friday. Out of these two films, of course, the Dhanush starrer has an edge over Sivakarthikeyan’s film as Dhanush is a much more popular face of Kollywood. Keep reading to know about the day 1 advance booking update!

Dhanush is coming fresh from the success of Vaathi (Sir in Telugu), and his upcoming Pongal release will enjoy the halo effect of the same. He has established himself as a star who is known for his content-driven films, so expectations are really high. As far as the promotional material is concerned, the film has received a positive response so far.

Captain Miller’s status in pre-sales

Captain Miller is enjoying a decent response in the advance booking, and so far, it has sold tickets worth 1 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1, including a count of almost 60,000 tickets. The data includes the original Tamil version and the Hindi and the Kannada versions.

For those who don’t know, Dhanush’s previous release, Vaathi/Sir, had closed its opening day pre-sales at 1.80 crores gross (excluding blocked seats). With 2 days more to go, Captain Miller will comfortably cross this number.

No Telugu release

Dhanush enjoys an impressive fan following in the Telugu-speaking states, and his previous releases have done really well there. His Sir was a good success at the box office and did almost similar business to its Tamil version (Vaathi). Unfortunately, the Telugu dubbed version of Captain Miller isn’t releasing this Friday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It is learned that during the Sankranti period, priority will be given to only original Tollywood releases, and no dubbed films will arrive in theatres. There’s already Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and other biggies scheduled to release this Friday, with a tussle between them for screens. So, the Telugu dubbed version of Captain Miller will not be released this Friday. It will definitely impact the box office collection of the Dhanush starrer to some extent.

